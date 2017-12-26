Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A young Hill Country winemaker with a passion for Texas-grown grapes

By

Doug Lewis of Lewis Wines pours his vino at Fischer & Wieser Culinary Adventure in Fredericksburg, Texas
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Thirty year-old Doug Lewis owner of Lewis Wines along with his partner Duncan McNabb, operate their winery in the heart of the Texas Hill Country near Johnson City. 

Lewis is symbolic of the new breed of Texas winemakers who follow their heart when it comes to crafting fine wines from Texas grapes. 

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with Doug at a dinner hosted by Fischer & Wieser Culinary Adventures in Fredericksburg, Texas. Come along and join the conversation.

Diners at a Fischer & Wieser Culinary Adventure dinner in Fredericksburg, Texas listen to Doug Lewis or Lewis Wines talk about his art and craft of producing wines from Texas grapes
Credit Tom Wilmer

Texas Hill Country
Fredericksburg TX
Texas wines
NPR podcast

