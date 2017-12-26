A young Hill Country winemaker with a passion for Texas-grown grapes

Doug Lewis, owner of Lewis Wines in Johnson City, Texas shares his passion for producing fine wines with Texas grapes.

Thirty year-old Doug Lewis owner of Lewis Wines along with his partner Duncan McNabb, operate their winery in the heart of the Texas Hill Country near Johnson City.

Lewis is symbolic of the new breed of Texas winemakers who follow their heart when it comes to crafting fine wines from Texas grapes.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with Doug at a dinner hosted by Fischer & Wieser Culinary Adventures in Fredericksburg, Texas. Come along and join the conversation.

Culture Editor @360magazine