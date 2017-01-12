Broadcast date: 1/12/17

On January 21, 2017, more than 2,000 individuals from all over San Luis Obispo County, as well as residents of Monterey and Santa Barbara counties, will unite in San Luis Obispo to show support for the Women’s March on Washington. They will stand together in solidarity with friends, families, and women everywhere, for the protection of women’s rights, human rights, safety and health, and to look forward to a positive future.

This a peaceful, all-inclusive, non-partisan event, is meant to send a powerful message to the new administration, on the first day in office, that actions like these are the first step towards unifying our Nation’s diverse communities, to create change from the grassroots level up— recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.

Join host Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with organizers, speakers, and allies with The Women's March San Luis Obispo, Andrea Chmelik, Dawn Addis, and Noha Kolkailahas they discuss their efforts, inspiration, and the community response to the call to march. We invite you to join the conversation, and call and share your reason to march, or not.

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.