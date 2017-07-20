Wisconsin’s Madison Museum of Contemporary Art—showcasing dynamic, relevant art for 116 years

Celebrating 116 years, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is the longest serving cultural organization in the city. Join Erika Monroe-Kane Director of Communications for an insider’s look at the ways the free-access museum brings art to the people and people to the art in Madison, Wisconsin.
MMOCA attracts visitors through engaging cutting-edge art that serves as powerful visual metaphors for social issues, and injustices.
You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:
Follow Tom on Social Media
Twitter: TomCWilmer
Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer