Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Wisconsin’s Madison Museum of Contemporary Art—showcasing dynamic, relevant art for 116 years

12 minutes ago

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art metaphorical architecture
Credit Tom Wilmer

Celebrating 116 years, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is the longest serving cultural organization in the city. Join Erika Monroe-Kane Director of Communications for an insider’s look at the ways the free-access museum brings art to the people and people to the art in Madison, Wisconsin

MMOCA attracts visitors through engaging cutting-edge art that serves as powerful visual metaphors for social issues, and injustices.

Panoramic vista of Madison and Capital from MMOCA's rooftop patio
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer 2016, 2015, 2013 Lowell Thomas Award winner
Credit SATW Foundation

Madison Wisconsin
Modern Art Museum
Erika Monroe-Kane
Wisconsin Tourism
NPR One

