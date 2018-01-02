A winter’s-eve at legendary Luckenbach, Texas

A visit with Dan who lives in Luckenbach and works at the Luckenbach general store and saloon followed by a visit with Texas Country musician Bo Porter

A mid winter night’s visit at Luckenbach, Texas—where we chat with Dan who tends the store and saloon, and Bo Porter who’s spent more than 40 years as a traveling troubadour.

The Hill Country town of Luckenbach dates from its founding in the mid-1800's by German Emigrants.

450 residents resided in Luckenbach at the dawn of the 20th Century, but today the tiny town proudly claims three citizens.

Luckenbach didn’t earn its place as a legendary music venue until 1973 when Jerry Jeff Walker recorded the live album Viva Terlingua in the Dance Hall, followed by the 1977 hit “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” performed by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

I met up with Bo Porter at Luckenbach where he had just finished sitting in on a Picker Circle in the General Store’s saloon with other some musician friends before heading over to go on stage at Hondo’s on Main in nearby Fredericksburg, Texas.

Over the years Texas-based musician Bo Porter has worked as a performer at Dollywood, and opened for Diamond Rio, Junior Brown, Tim McGraw, Sunny Throckmorton, Loretta Lynn and many other top musicians.

Porter’s European tours have included performances at Billybob’s Euro Disney, Grindlewald, and Zurich Switzerland, Norway and more.

Music: American Outlaws: The Highwaymen Live Luckenbach (Back to the Basics of Love) recorded live --Sony Entertainment

Bo Porter: Mexican Lettuce and Take Me Back to Luckenbach from Porter's Try Your Luck album

