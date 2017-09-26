Wildfire prompts evacuations on Cal Poly campus

An intense vegetation fire is burning on the hills above the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo. Two residence halls - Sierra Madre and Yosemite - have been evacuated, and officials are directing students to the campus's Mott Gym. Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong said all students are safe.

UPDATE 09/26/17 6 P.M.: The blaze has grown to an estimated 60 acres, but crews are getting a handle on the fire as wind direction shifted the flames away from campus buildings.

Calfire is on the scene and estimates the blaze at 40 acres. Fire agencies from around the region are on their way to assist.

SLO Transit buses are being rerouted and won't service the campus Tuesday evening.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. Follow #Polyfire on Twitter for more information.