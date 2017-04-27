Why We Need Peace Literacy

Broadcast date: 4/27/17

While we spend a lot of time discussing the issue of violence, we rarely devote as much time to talking about the subject of peace. What is Peace Literacy? It is thought to be the next step in the development of our global civilization. Teachers of peace literacy, like those on this program, believe that it is necessary in an interconnected world where the fate of every nation is tied to the fate of our planet. They also claim that during an era when humanity has the technological capacity to destroy itself, peace literacy can be “survival literacy.” They believe a peace literate world is a secure, just, and prosperous world, and they work to bring peace literacy education to schools and communities around the world.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with Ann Mbacke, peace advocate and Paul K. Chappell the Peace Leadership Director of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit organization, with consultative status to the United Nations and is comprised of over 75,000 individuals and groups worldwide, as they discuss the importance of being peace literate, how violence creates trauma and contributes to the creation of more violence, the need for compassion, and the misconception that nonviolence is weak and peace is naïve, among other important topics related to non-violence education

