Why it's difficult to indict corporations

It's been almost 10 years since the start of the financial crisis that nearly tanked the global economy.

And since then, there have been relatively few prosecutions of those responsible for causing it. Big banks deemed “Too Big to Fail” instead got a taxpayer bailout.

How did this happen? Jesse Eisinger, an investigative reporter from ProPublica and the author of the book "The Chickenshit Club: Why the Justice Department Fails to Prosecute Executives," joined us to talk about why the Department of Justice turns to settlements instead of indictments.

Click the above audio player to hear the full interview.