Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Why Black Lives Matter--Robin White, NPS Superintendent Little Rock Central High School NHS

By Nov 3, 2016

Robin White National Park Service Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site
Credit National Park Service

When I stopped in to visit with Robin White, Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, our conversation quickly led to tears. When I interviewed Ms. White a couple years ago, the focus was on the September 1957 events at Little Rock Central High, and lessons learned. On this visit, we changed the focus. I said, let’s talk about lessons learned, but more importantly, lessons not learned in the intervening six decades. 

I had no idea that my entrée would open the floodgates of her soul. The subsequent conversation quickly had tears running down Ms. White’s cheeks, and mine too. 

Come along and join me in Ms. White’s office in Little Rock, Arkansas as she shares her profound, powerful thoughts and feelings--that she confessed are way too often, regretfully, stuffed and suppressed. 

Ms. Robin White NPR Superintendent with fellow park rangers
Credit National Park Service

Central High School today, Little Rock Arkansas
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Credit National Park Service
Credit National Park Service
Credit National Park Service

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer NPR podcast 2016 Lowell Thomas Award winner
Credit SATW Foundation
National Park Service logo
Credit National Park Service

Tags: 
Why Black Lives Matter
Little Rock Nine
National Park Service
NPR podcast
Racism

Related Content

National Park Service Historian Daniel Martinez’s 30-year WWII and December 7th odyssey

By Nov 1, 2016
USS Arizona December 10th 1941
National Archives and Records Administration

Daniel Martinez, National Park Service Chief Historian at the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument Pearl Harbor, Oahu shares his personal odyssey of understanding WWII and the attack on Pearl Harbor.

His lifelong quest of understanding starts in Lone Pine, California and takes him to Japan for a powerful reconciliation ceremony in the mountains of Japan. 