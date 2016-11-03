Why Black Lives Matter--Robin White, NPS Superintendent Little Rock Central High School NHS

Robin White, National Park Service Superintendent at little Rock Central High School National Historic Site talks from the heart about why black lives matter and the best hope for the future.

When I stopped in to visit with Robin White, Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, our conversation quickly led to tears. When I interviewed Ms. White a couple years ago, the focus was on the September 1957 events at Little Rock Central High, and lessons learned. On this visit, we changed the focus. I said, let’s talk about lessons learned, but more importantly, lessons not learned in the intervening six decades.

I had no idea that my entrée would open the floodgates of her soul. The subsequent conversation quickly had tears running down Ms. White’s cheeks, and mine too.

Come along and join me in Ms. White’s office in Little Rock, Arkansas as she shares her profound, powerful thoughts and feelings--that she confessed are way too often, regretfully, stuffed and suppressed.

