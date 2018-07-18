When antibiotics can become a problem

(Markets Edition) The construction of new homes in the U.S. plunged in June, according to data out today. We'll chat with Susan Schmidt, senior vice president at Westwood Holdings Group, about how much of a cause for concern this is. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new study that finds urgent care centers are prescribing antiobiotics to nearly half of patients with colds or the flu, which could actually end up harming patients. Then to cap off today's show, we'll explore how California's education system isn't see much of a return on the state's lottery revenues. Today's podcast is sponsored by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/18/2018)