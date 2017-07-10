What to wear — and not wear — in the office this summer

Shorts? Slacks? Flip-flops? Linen pants? What's the right thing to wear to the office when the summer heat kicks in? If you work from home — yay for you! Continue to shuffle from bedroom to laptop in your pajamas for as long as you like. But if you have to meet people and look presentable in the office — what to wear? Or not wear?

Marketplace Weekend wants to help you out! Starting this month, Ask A Manager's Alison Green will join the show to answer all of your work-related questions and quandaries.

Such as:

What's the best way to look for a job out of college?

How do you negotiate for better pay or benefits?

What are the logistics of switching careers?

How do you deal with an overbearing boss?

Whatever the issue, Alison Green is here to help each month, so send us your questions and your stories.

