The Whale Trail—from B.C. to Baja—great whale watching spots identified

Orca breaching
Credit NOAA

A conversation with Donna Sandstrom Executive Director of Seattle based The Whale Trail. The organization’s primary mission is identifying outstanding land based whale and orca viewing spots. More than 60 educational signs have been installed along the Pacific Coast from British Columbia through Southern California. The Whale Trail’s most recent installation project added informative signage along the California Central Coast.

Humpback whale fluke off Moss Landing, California
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Killer whales
Credit NOAA
Credit www.thewhaletrail.org
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer iTunes album art
Credit Kornreich Design San Luis Obispo

