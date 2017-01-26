The Whale Trail—from B.C. to Baja—great whale watching spots identified

Donna Sandstrom Executive Director of The Whale Trail talks about her passion for orca and whales of all varieties, and her organizations quest to install interpretive and identifying signage at key whale watching spots along the West Coast.

A conversation with Donna Sandstrom Executive Director of Seattle based The Whale Trail. The organization’s primary mission is identifying outstanding land based whale and orca viewing spots. More than 60 educational signs have been installed along the Pacific Coast from British Columbia through Southern California. The Whale Trail’s most recent installation project added informative signage along the California Central Coast.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin