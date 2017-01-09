Related Program: 
A Washington D.C. cabbie talks story--from Marion Barry to Uber

D.C. Cabs protest unfair competition
Alexander Berko picked me up in front of NPR headquarters for a cab ride out to National Airport. Berko talks story about the dark days in the 1980's when Washington D.C. was known as the Murder Capital; former Mayor Marion Barry, and the struggles traditional cabbies face by brutal competition from Uber and Lyft, and most importantly his passionate pride for D.C., since emigrating from Ghana 39 years ago.

