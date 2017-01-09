A Washington D.C. cabbie talks story--from Marion Barry to Uber

Ride along with D.C. cabbie Alexander Berko as he shares his journey from Ghana, to Marion Barry, to the dark days in D.C. when the city was dubbed "The Murder Capital", to struggling to survive with competition from Uber and Lyft.

Alexander Berko picked me up in front of NPR headquarters for a cab ride out to National Airport. Berko talks story about the dark days in the 1980's when Washington D.C. was known as the Murder Capital; former Mayor Marion Barry, and the struggles traditional cabbies face by brutal competition from Uber and Lyft, and most importantly his passionate pride for D.C., since emigrating from Ghana 39 years ago.

