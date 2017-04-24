Voter registration deadline for May 9 Isla Vista special election

New residents and property owners in Isla Vista, in Santa Barbara County, have until midnight to register to vote for the May 9 special election. The election is an all-mail ballot for the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District.

The park district is asking Isla Vista voters to pass a new tax for the next ten years to make park improvements. If passed, Isla Vista property owners will pay an extra $30 per bedroom on residential parcels and .72 cents per square foot for non-residential units.

The district says the tax will raise around $250,000 per year. According to the measure, the special tax revenues will be used to fund proposed capital projects like recycled water infrastructure, park lighting, repairs to existing park lands and district operations and management. It will also be used to fund recreational and cultural programs, and some of the revenue will be set aside as reserves.

To register online, visit http://registertovote.ca.gov before midnight on April 24, 2017.