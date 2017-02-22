Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Virginia's Booker T. Washington National Monument

Booker T. Washington
The Booker T. Washington National Monument near Hardy, Virginia (20 miles from Roanoke) is situated on the long vanished tobacco farm where Washington was born as a slave in 1856. The site features replicas of the log frame buildings and gardens from the days of Washington’s childhood. The National Park Service interpretive center showcases where his life and career as an orator, educator, and African American leader.   

Booker T. Washington National Monument
Black History Month
National Park Service
Roanoke VA
Hardy VA
Booker T. Washington National Monument

Related Content

Chattanooga’s Bessie Smith Cultural Center-- a showcase of black culture and history

By Feb 20, 2017
KCBX

Willy Mays, Jackie Robinson, Bessie Smith—"The Empress of the Blues", Dr. Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta, Samuel L. Jackson, Dr. Emma Wheeler, and pro football player Reggie White—they all have one thing in common, and that’s their connection with the Tennessee town of Chattanooga.

A trip to Arkansas results in an emotional conversation about racism in America

By Feb 15, 2017
Robin White National Park Service Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site
National Park Service

When I stopped in to visit with Robin White, Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, our conversation quickly led to tears. When I interviewed Ms. White a couple years ago, the focus was on the September 1957 events at Little Rock Central High, and lessons learned. On this visit, we changed the focus. I said, let’s talk about lessons learned, but more importantly, lessons not learned in the intervening six decades. 