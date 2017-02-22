Virginia's Booker T. Washington National Monument

A visit with National Park Ranger at Booker T. Washington National Monument

The Booker T. Washington National Monument near Hardy, Virginia (20 miles from Roanoke) is situated on the long vanished tobacco farm where Washington was born as a slave in 1856. The site features replicas of the log frame buildings and gardens from the days of Washington’s childhood. The National Park Service interpretive center showcases where his life and career as an orator, educator, and African American leader.

