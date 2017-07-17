Vegetation fire ignites on Foxen Canyon Road

Around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, a two-alarm vegetation fire ignited in the Santa Ynez Valley east of Los Alamos and Los Olivos. Over 50 acres are on fire along Foxen Canyon Road, with the potential to increase to several hundred acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Air tankers and helicopters are on the scene of what's being called the Mesa Fire. Find the latest info on Twitter at #Mesa fire.

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson David Zaniboni said the fire started in the 8000 block of Foxen Canyon Road and is being driven by strong winds towards the southeast.