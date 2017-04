A tour of the Agate Beds National Monument visitor center with insight on breadth of displays and history

Excavation and research has been going on at Agate Fossil Beds since the late 1800’s. The exemplary mammal fossil bones are from the Miocene Epoch (23 to 5 million years ago). The visitor center includes reconstructed skeletons, along with a collection of Native American artifacts, including items from Chief Red Cloud.