Update: Whittier Fire grows to 7800 acres burned

The Whittier Fire that broke out Saturday afternoon near Lake Cachuma grew to 7800 acres as of Sunday morning. Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County and CalFire firefighters are working together to fight the blaze.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued an immediate evacuation for the Highway 154 corridor.

"Leave now. An Evacuation Warning is issued for Paradise Road and West Camino Cielo," said an email alert sent out by Santa Barbara County at 3:12 p.m. on Saturday. "Prepare to leave. If you feel threatened or have special needs leave now. Hwy 154 is closed."

UPDATE: (7/8/17 at 9:41 PM) CalFire Spokesman Dave Zanaboni says the fire now known as the Whittier Fire is burning "completely out of control" near Lake Cachuma. According to Los Padres National Forest, the fire has burned 5600 acres as of 9:30 PM, and was at zero percent containment as of 7:50 PM.

About 90 children ages 7-18 and 50 staff members were forced to evacuate Circle V Ranch Camp, located near the lake, according to camp staff. As of 6:30, all campers and staff were evacuated and safe. Parents are encouraged to pick up their campers.

In a statement, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, operators of Circle V Ranch Camp said they have made bus transportation arrangements for all campers to be returned to their point-of-origin in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and picked up there by their parents or guardians. Campers from Santa Barbara County may be picked up at the Old Mission Santa Ines.

Evacuation centers have been set up at San Marcos High School and Santa Ynez Elementary School.

Ivan Guillory was leading a group of 25 other weekend campers from Outdoor Afro-Los Angeles before they were forced to evacuate the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area Saturday afternoon.

"We had some people at the campground who packed up as much as they could but they made them leave immediately. So a lot of our stuff is still at the campground," Guillory said.

Reginald Varnado, another camper with Outdoor Afro, said he spotted smoke from the fire, and told other campers in the group to start packing up.

"Pretty soon after that, that's when the helicopters came flying over, telling us to evacuate," Varnado said. "Loud speakers, letting us know."

The group made it safely to a Red Cross station set up at Santa Ynez Elementary School, but had to leave a lot of their gear behind, including one camper's car.