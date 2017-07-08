Update: Whittier Fire grows to 5600 acres burned, 0 percent containment

A new fire has broken out near Lake Cachuma, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued an immediate evacuation for the Highway 154 corridor.

"Leave now. An Evacuation Warning is issued for Paradise Road and West Camino Cielo," said an email alert sent out by Santa Barbara County at 3:12 p.m. on Saturday. "Prepare to leave. If you feel threatened or have special needs leave now. Hwy 154 is closed."

UPDATE: (9:41 PM) CalFire Spokesman Dave Zanaboni says the fire now known as the Whittier Fire is burning "completely out of control" near Lake Cachuma. According to Los Padres National Forest, the fire has burned 5600 acres as of 9:30 PM, and was at zero percent containment as of 7:50 PM.

About 90 children ages 7-18 and 50 staff members were forced to evacuate Circle V Ranch Camp, located near the lake, according to camp staff. As of 6:30, all campers and staff were evacuated and safe. Parents are encouraged to pick up their campers.

In a statement, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, operators of Circle V Ranch Camp said they have made bus transportation arrangements for all campers to be returned to their point-of-origin in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and picked up there by their parents or guardians. Campers from Santa Barbara County may be picked up at the Old Mission Santa Ines.

Evacuation centers have been set up at San Marcos High School and Santa Ynez Elementary School.