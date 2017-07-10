Update: Stone Fire destroys 7 structures near Santa Margarita

The Stone Fire burning east of Santa Margarita has burned 340 acres and is 40 percent contained as of Monday afternoon.

According to CalFire's Chris Elms, the fire has destroyed a total of seven structures: one residence, two shops or barns, three travel trailers, and one pump house or out building.

Evacuation orders have been lifted at this time. CalFire says Highway 58 is under a "soft closure"--urging those driving on the highway to use extreme caution as fire crews and emergency personnel are still active on the road.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Update (9:02 P.M.): According to CalFire, the Stone Fire remains at 340 acres burned and is 85 percent contained.