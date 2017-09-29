A unique getaway aboard Tom Bradshaw’s Red Caboose airbnb Natural Bridge, Virginia

Tom Bradshaw shares the tale of finding and restoring a circa-126 C&O Railway caboose for use as a unique vacation hideaway near Natural Bridge, Virginia

Tom Bradshaw was so fascinated with the old railway Caboose that he bought his own circa-1926 C&O “woody” and had it set on his property near Lexington, Virginia. Fully restored, Tom’s caboose serves as a memorable place to spend the night. Join Tom as he shares the tale of finding and restoring his iconic red caboose.

Underbed music: theme song David Holt’s PBS TV series Great American Railway Journeys from the album David Holt & Friends

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

player.fm

Google Plus

mixcloud

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Website