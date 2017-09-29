Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A unique getaway aboard Tom Bradshaw's Red Caboose airbnb Natural Bridge, Virginia

By 14 minutes ago

Tom Bradshaw's Red Caboose near Natural Bridge, VA
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Tom Bradshaw was so fascinated with the old railway Caboose that he bought his own circa-1926 C&O “woody” and had it set on his property near Lexington, Virginia. Fully restored, Tom’s caboose serves as a memorable place to spend the night. Join Tom as he shares the tale of finding and restoring his iconic red caboose.

Underbed music: theme song David Holt’s PBS TV series Great American Railway Journeys from the album David Holt & Friends 

