Tuesday ceremonies for Central Coast politicans

County officials took an oath of office this week as the latest members of the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara boards of supervisors.

Three supervisors were sworn in to serve on the San Luis Obispo County Board. John Peschong now represents District 1, filling the seat of retiring member Frank Mecham. Adam Hill again represents District 3, and Debbie Arnold was also sworn in, having been re-elected to District 5 seat in June.

On Sunday, Hill emailed an invitation to his swearing-in ceremony to area voters, describing the ceremony as "a short moment for everyone to share, and a chance to personally thank you for your support and encouragement."

In Santa Barbara, Das Williams was sworn in Monday to fill the 1st District seat vacated by Salud Carbajal, who was elected to U.S. Congress. Tuesday, Supervisor Joan Hartmann took the oath for the 3rd District seat.

Monterey County swears in two new supervisors - Mary Adams and Luis Alejo - on January 10.