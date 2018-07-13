Trump dampens hope for U.K.-U.S. trade after Brexit

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Protesters have lined the streets in central London this morning to speak against President Trump’s visit to the capital. Prime Minister Theresa May was counting on support from her U.S. counterpart with Brexit negotiations reaching a crescendo, but overnight comments from the president might have squashed her hopes. Then, new figures released today show China’s trade surplus with the U.S. hit a record high last month. How much of that has to do with escalating trade tensions between the two nations? We put that question to one of our economic analysts. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/13/2018)