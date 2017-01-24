CapRadio, PolitiFact California, KQED and KPCC reporters annotate Gov. Jerry Brown's State of the State address delivered Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2017 in Sacramento. KCBX aired Gov. Brown's speech live at 10 a.m. Click through slideshow to see speech and annotations.
Transcript and analysis: Gov. Jerry Brown's State of the State address
By Ben Adler & Leslie Berestein Rojas & Marisa Lagos & Dan Brekke & Adolfo Guzman-Lopez & Carrie Feibel & Scott Shafer & Chris Nichols & Amy Quinton & Ben Bradford & Lauren Sommer & Chris Keller • 29 minutes ago