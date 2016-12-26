A Trail of Tears legacy--Embracing Cherokee culture in Tennessee

Three Cherokees in southeastern Tennessee talk about their lives, their art and culture

Southeastern Tennessee Cherokees share their passion for Cherokee culture. Join Jamie Russell a ranger at Red Clay State Park on the outskirts of Cleveland TN. Afterwards we’ll visit with Cherokee artists Stone Wolf and Walking Bear.

As a tragic postscript to the interview with Jamie Russell recorded at Red Clay in June, Russell was brutally attacked and beaten by three people and admitted to the hospital in critical condition November 10th 2016.

His grandson Byron Russell was quoted in a November 15th WRCB TV Chattanooga Tennessee online report, “It was a hate crime. They told him they wanted to scalp an Indian and they almost killed him.”

Recommended Cherokee destinations in Southeastern Tennessee and nearby North Carolina:

The Cherokee Interpretive Center at Red Clay State Historic Park encompasses 263-acres and was the last seat of Cherokee national government before the 1838 enforcement of the Indian Removal Act of 1830 by the U.S. military.

The Oconaluftee Indian Village is a time machine transporting you back to a living, working Cherokee Village of the 18th Century. Here, centuries old techniques for survival have been passed down from generation to generation and preserved in this living history site.

Hiwassee River Heritage Center in Charleston. Charleston is the site of Fort Cass. The Cherokee Removal (Trail of Tears) was planned at this location, and the Cherokee Nation migrating to Oklahoma were required to register here on the “Trail of Tears” journey. This site is also certified by the National Park Service as an interpretive greenway.

The Cherokee Removal Memorial Park at Blythe Ferry—nine groups of Cherokees camped and crossed the Tennessee River at this site over a two-month period during the forced removal known as the Trail of Tears.