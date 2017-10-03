Top Stories: The Las Vegas Shooter's Weapons; Nobel Physics Prize

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police: Las Vegas Shooter Had Multiple Guns At Hotel And At His Home.

-- They Proved Einstein Right; Now They've Won The 2017 Physics Nobel Prize.

-- This Supreme Court Case Could Radically Reshape Politics.

-- Rock Star Tom Petty Dead At 66.

And here are more early headlines:

Equifax Says 2.5 Million More Americans Affected By Data Breach. (Reuters)

Iowa Judge Approves 3 Day Waiting Period For Abortions. (Des Moines Register)

Report: U.S. Will Force Out Many Cuban Diplomats. (Miami Herald)

FCC Commissioner Pai Approved To New 5 Year Term. (Reuters)

Myanmar Takes International Officials Into Rohingya Areas. (AP)

Suicide Attackers Strike Indian Military Camp In Kashmir. (BBC)

Bobbleheads Going To Baseball's Hall Of Fame. (Sun Sentinel)

