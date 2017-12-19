Top Stories: Derailed Amtrak Train Was Speeding; The Tax Cut, In Charts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- NTSB: Amtrak Washington Train Doing 80 MPH In 30 MPH Zone.

-- U.S. Says North Korea 'Directly Responsible' For 'WannaCry' Ransomware Attack.

-- CHARTS: See How Much Of GOP Tax Cuts Will Go To The Middle Class.

And here are more early headlines:

GOP Tax Bill Goes To House Floor For Vote. (Washington Post)

House GOP Offers $81 Million Hurricane, Fire Disaster Aid Bill. (CNN)

McMaster Calls For Action To Block North Korea Nuclear Program. (PBS)

Atlanta Airport Returning To Normal Operations. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Astronaut And 2 Others Dock At International Space Station. (CBS)

New Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Springs A Leak. (BBC)

U.N. Finds 49% Increase In Migration Numbers Since 2000. (U.N. News Centre)

U.S. Calls For Relief Food To Be Delivered To Yemen. (Reuters)

