Toots Thielemans On Piano Jazz

This week, Piano Jazz remembers Jean-Baptiste "Toots" Thielemans (1922 – 2016), unrivaled master of the jazz harmonica. He was recognized the world over for his trademark style and tender sound, and he worked with greats such as Benny Goodman, Ella Fitzgerald and Quincy Jones. With a list of recording credits that included the theme for Sesame Street alongside film scores and commercials, Thielemans was a legend. In this session from 2005, he exchanged stories with Marian McPartland and joined her to perform "Giant Steps" and "Georgia On My Mind."

Originally broadcast in the winter of 2005.



Set List

"Stella By Starlight" (Washington, Young)

"Body And Soul" (Heyman, Green, Sour)

"Lullaby of Birdland" (Shearing, Weiss)

"Georgia On My Mind" (Carmichael, Gorrell)

"Maybe September" (Livingston, Evans, Faith)

"Giant Steps" (Coltrane)

"The Nearness Of You" (Carmichael, Washington)

"Bluesette" (Gimbel, Thielemans)