Tools for Families Affected by Mental Illness

Broadcast date: 1/5/17

When a person is diagnosed with a serious mental illness, the whole family is affected. How does a family cope and best offer support? NAMI’s Family to Family program is designed to help families better understand how their ill relative experiences their illness, how to best support their relative’s recovery process and how to better cope with the impact of the mental health disorder on the entire family. The program has graduated some 750 participants in Santa Barbara and is often referred to as “life-changing.”

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with George Kaufmann with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southern Santa Barbara County Chapter, and staff from the Mental Wellness Center, Michelle Brenner, Education Coordinator and Ramona Winner, Family Advocate as they talk about how families can learn to cope more effectively with the impact of mental illness on the whole family.

