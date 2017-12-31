Toast Of The Nation 2018

NPR's New Year's Eve tradition returns in this year's Toast of the Nation jazz party. Spirited and swinging, each hour of our annual all-night broadcast features a different live performance sure to get you ready for 2018.

Right now, you can enjoy all six hours of music any time of day or night — complete with festive Happy New Year messages throughout. Hosted by Christian McBride, it's the perfect complement to your holiday festivities.

Hear John Scofield's Uberjam Band at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Dayme Arocena at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, Terence Blanchard at the Tri-C JazzFest in Cleveland, the Herlin Riley Quintet at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola in New York, selections from some of the best jazz Tiny Desk Concerts and performances from Blue Note venues around the world.

