Texas Hold' Em, Kin, and Cloistered Nuns

Annie Duke plays the most high-stakes poker game of her life, live on camera, in Las Vegas.

Stacy Keene learns that her grandfather is terminally ill just as she announces her first pregnancy.

Adam Fawer must bail his hot-headed wife out of jail after a traffic incident gets her arrested.

Flora Hogman survives the Holocaust but loses her identity while hidden in a convent with nuns.

