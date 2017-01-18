Tennessee whole hog--to die for at Martin’s Bar-B-Que joint in Nashville

Patrick Martin, owner of Martin's Bar-B-Que in Nashville talks story about his cooking and his fourth and latest venue in Nashville.

Patrick Martin founded Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in Nashville, Tennessee ten years ago. His cooking is such the rave around here that there are now four Nashville locations in addition to eateries in West Virginia and Kentucky. There are ribs, chicken and catfish at Martin's, but the pride of Patrick’s culinary talents is centered around his live-fire bar-b-que’d pulled West Tennessee whole hog, slow cooked in the pit for 24 hours. Join Patrick Martin at his downtown Nashville venue.

No matter how you order it—on a slider, straight-up purist style, or on a cornbread pancake topped with sweet BBQ sauce and coleslaw (called a “redneck taco” on the menu)—it’s barbecue is so addictive states should regulate it. — Bon Appétit

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin