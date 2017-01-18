Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Tennessee whole hog--to die for at Martin’s Bar-B-Que joint in Nashville

By 43 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Patrick Martin (left) with Tom Wilmer at his newest Nashville Bar-B-Que joint in downtown Nashville
Credit Joe McGhee

Patrick Martin founded Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in Nashville, Tennessee ten years ago. His cooking is such the rave around here that there are now four Nashville locations in addition to eateries in West Virginia and Kentucky. There are ribs, chicken and catfish at Martin's, but the pride of Patrick’s culinary talents is centered around his live-fire bar-b-que’d pulled West Tennessee whole hog, slow cooked in the pit for 24 hours. Join Patrick Martin at his downtown Nashville venue.   

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint sign at downtown Nashville venue
Credit Thomas Wilmer

No matter how you order it—on a slider, straight-up purist style, or on a cornbread pancake topped with sweet BBQ sauce and coleslaw (called a “redneck taco” on the menu)—it’s barbecue is so addictive states should regulate it.Bon Appétit

Nashville Party Barge delivering load of diners to Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
Credit Thomas Wilmer
The heart of Nashville Music City scene
Credit Thomas Wilmer

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Tags: 
Tennessee
Nashville
Bar-B-Que
Tennesse whole Hog BBQ

Related Content

Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame with George Daeger

By ago
Country Music Hall of Fame entry
Thomas Wilmer

The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee is the Mother Ship where the entire history of country music, from the 1800s to present, is showcased and revered in the 360,000 square-foot multi-story facility.

Come along and discover the magic of this massive facility with guide and music aficionado George Daeger who knows his stuff as he plays in John Carter Cash’s band as well as his own with his brother, The Early Evening.      

Nashville’s Black Abbey Brewing’s connection with 16th Century Martin Luther and the Frothy Monkey

By Sep 10, 2016

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Nashville, Tennessee at the Black Abbey Brewing Company for a visit with founder, Carl Meier as he share’s the brewery’s signature beers, and connection with 16th Century Martin Luther, his wife Catherine, and modern day Frothy Monkey coffee.

Adventurous and daring spirits at Nashville’s Corsair Distillery

By Sep 2, 2016
Whiskey pot still at Corsair Distillery
Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Darek Bell, owner and visionary at Corsair Distillery.

Corsair is the second oldest craft distillery in Tennessee, and was the very first to set up shop in Nashville.  

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

It’s hot chicken, big brews, and frozen craft-cocktails at Party Fowl in Nashville, Tennessee

By Sep 7, 2016
Austin Smith & Tom Wilmer talk hot chicken
Joe McGhee

It’s hot chicken, big brews, and frozen craft-cocktails at Party Fowl in Nashville, Tennessee

At Party Fowl restaurant in Nashville Tennessee, hot is an understatement, as they have refined the art of serving “Nashville Hot” southern fried chicken to a fine art. 

Nashville’s Tailgate Brewery raises the bar with Peanut Butter Milk Stout in the can

By Sep 10, 2016
Wesley Keegan Tailgate Beer
Tailgate Beer

Wesley Keegan distributes a wide array of craft beers around the state of Tennessee, while the overseas market is clamoring for his brews to the point that they are rationed and sold only by the single can in England.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit at Tailgate Brewery in Nashville with owner Wesley Keegan. Tailgate averages 30 beers on tap, and rolls out at least two new beers every week.