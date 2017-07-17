Tech songs to fuel your summer

Here at Marketplace Tech, we appreciate a good tech mention in a song. And fortunately for us, there are plenty of them. You tweeted your suggestions and we compiled them — and a few of our personal favorites — into a summer tech jams playlist. You can find it on Spotify. But first, a few shout outs:

"Mr. Roboto" by Styx

"Cannot have a #summertechjam without the likes of Mr. Roboto," tweeted listener @brents47. The robot noises make this an obvious win, but the lyrics are really what gets this one on the list. "My heart is human, my blood is boiling, my brain IBM."

"Hotline Bling" by Drake

Next, a nomination from our very own Ben Johnson. A lot of popular music features tech terms that, a decade later, are already super outdated. But cellphones? Drake made a smart choice. Or at least we assume those aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

"Technologic" by Daft Punk

This song wins the award for having what is probably the highest number of tech-related verbs: 64. "Plug it, play, it, burn it, rip it, drag and drop it..." we won't name them all. But it's a seemingly endless chain of techie to-dos.

Click here to listen to our Marketplace Tech: Summer Tech Jams playlist. We'll keep updating it throughout the summer, so tweet us your favorites with the hashtag #summertechjam.

