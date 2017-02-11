Sturgeon spearing on frozen Lake Winnebago, Wisconsin

Associate Producer, Julie Furst Henning takes us spear fishing for sturgeon on frozen Lake Winnebago, Wisconsin where she meets up with the ardent regulars and more.

Join correspondent Julie Henning in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin for the opening weekend of the 2014 sturgeon-spearing season. Replacing buffalo hides with propane-heated ice shanties and modern conveniences, the thrill of the hunt is the same.

Regulated by the Department of Natural Resources and protected by the non-profit Sturgeon for Tomorrow, a two-week sturgeon-spearing season occurs through the frozen surface of Lake Winnebago in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Some equate the sturgeon-experience to shooting ducks through a chimney: odds are only 13 percent you’ll even see the beastly looking fish. A time of ritual, tradition, and celebration, more than eleven thousand people typically apply for an annual sturgeon-spearing license.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin