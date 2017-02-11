Related Program: 
Sturgeon spearing on frozen Lake Winnebago, Wisconsin

Join correspondent Julie Henning in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin for the opening weekend of the 2014 sturgeon-spearing season. Replacing buffalo hides with propane-heated ice shanties and modern conveniences, the thrill of the hunt is the same. 

Regulated by the Department of Natural Resources and protected by the non-profit Sturgeon for Tomorrow, a two-week sturgeon-spearing season occurs through the frozen surface of Lake Winnebago in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Some equate the sturgeon-experience to shooting ducks through a chimney: odds are only 13 percent you’ll even see the beastly looking fish. A time of ritual, tradition, and celebration, more than eleven thousand people typically apply for an annual sturgeon-spearing license.

Lake Winnebago
Sturgeon ice fishing
Julie Henning
NPR One
Fond Du Lac CVB

