Storm now drenching the Central Coast, causing power outages and downing trees

A powerful storm is bringing heavy rains, gusty winds and pounding waves to the Central Coast at this hour. Power outages across the region closed schools and businesses Friday morning in Monterey, San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties. KCBX will update this list throughout the day Friday, tracking the major storm news affecting our region.

If possible, please stay off the roads. There are reports of downed trees and power lines, and flooding affecting roads throughout the Central Coast.

Power outages are being reported at this hour in Morro Bay, Baywood/Los Osos, Templeton, Paso Robles, Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Orcutt, Vanderberg Village, Santa Maria, Buellton and the Santa Ynez Valley. Click here to see PG&E’s outage map. Power lines are also down in many isolated areas of Monterey, San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties. As of 11:30 a.m., a PG&E spokesperson says there are over 200 outages across San Luis Obispo County alone and roughly 20,000 customers without power. The utility says it has crews out in force working to restore power across the region.

Santa Barbara County has issued an evacuation order for the area burned last year in the Sherpa Fire. That includes El Capitan Canyon, El Capitan Ranch, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Refugio Canyon, Canada Venadito Canyon, del Coral, and Las Flores Canyon. The warning was issued at 8 a.m. this morning and remains in effect until this evening.

An evacuation warning has been issued for Robin Hill Road and immediate surrounding areas in Goleta due to increased flood risk. Santa Barbara County Sheriff is in the area and asking people to voluntarily evacuate for their safety.

Santa Barbara County has issued a flash flood warning for the entire county.

Classes at many Central Coast public schools have been canceled for the rest of the day due to power outages.

In Santa Maria, 6 main thoroughfares are closed due to street flooding: Betteravia Road between Mahoney and Black roads; Black Road between Main Street (Highway 166) and Betteravia Road; West Stowell between Hanson and Black Road; Sonya Lane between Depot Street and Thornburg Street; East Jones Street between Bradley Road and Suey Road; Suey Road from Palisades to East Jones Street. Here is sand bag info for Santa Maria.

Northbound Highway 101 is closed at La Conchita due to mud on the highway. Here's the notice from the CHP: "At approximately 1:40 p.m. today the hillside La Conchita was sliding, causing mud and water to spill onto the 101 freeway. At this point there is approximately 2 to 3 feet of standing mud blocking the northbound side of US 101. The California Department of Transportation is on scene clearing the freeway. There is a closure in place at northbound US 101 at Sea Cliff. All traffic will be diverted at Sea Cliff and directed southbound. There is not estimated time for reopening."

Cal Trans has fully closed Santa Barbara County's Highway 154 from Buellton to Santa Barbara due to downed trees.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 1 is closed from Orcutt to Pismo Beach due to flooding. The closure is expected to remain in place until Saturday evening.

Highway 227 in San Luis Obispo County is also fully closed from Printz Road to Price Canyon due to downed trees.

Morro Bay State Park has been evacuated due to downed trees and dangerous conditions, and camping at Oceano Dunes is canceled for the weekend. Refugio and El Capitan State Beaches in Santa Barbara County are closed.

Powerful winds gusts are blowing down large branches and trees around the Central Coast. One KCBX listener called at 12 p.m. on Friday to report a large eucalyptus tree had fallen on power lines in Corbett Canyon, knocking out power for about 70 residences there.

, knocking out power for about 70 residences there. 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecasted to fall across the Central Coast through Saturday morning, with many more inches predicted to fall on higher elevations in the coastal range and the Los Padres National Forest.