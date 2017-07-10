Related Program: 
KCBX News

Stone Fire destroys 7 structures near Santa Margarita

By 44 minutes ago
  • CalFire's statewide 2017 fire map pinpoints the Stone Fire.
    CalFire's statewide 2017 fire map pinpoints the Stone Fire.
    CalFire

The Stone Fire burning east of Santa Margarita has burned 340 acres and is 40 percent contained as of Monday afternoon.

According to CalFire's Chris Elms, the fire has destroyed a total of seven structures: one residence, two shops or barns, three travel trailers, and one pump house or out building.

Evacuation orders have been lifted at this time. CalFire says Highway 58 is under a "soft closure"--urging those driving on the highway to use extreme caution as fire crews and emergency personnel are still active on the road.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Tags: 
Stone Fire
CalFire
Chris Elm

Related Content

Update: Whittier Fire grows to nearly 11,000 acres burned

By Greta Mart & Bree Zender Jul 8, 2017
Bree Zender

The fire that broke out Saturday afternoon near Lake Cachuma has burned 17 square miles as of Monday morning. Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County and CalFire firefighters are working together to fight the Whittier Fire, and say the fire is five percent contained.

Fast-moving fire prompts mandatory evacuations east of Santa Margarita

By Greta Mart Jun 27, 2017
CalFire

UPDATE 6-27-17 AT 1:00 P.M.: The Hill Fire is 40 to 45 percent contained, with an estimated 1500 acres burned since Monday afternoon. 

Alamo Fire moving at 'dangerous speed,' says CalFire

By Greta Mart Jul 7, 2017
Courtesy of SLO City Fire/@SLO_City_Fire

A wildfire burning out of control east of Santa Maria has closed Highway 166 and firefighters say it's moving at a dangerous speed. The Alamo Fire spread from 500 acres in size to 3000 acres in the span of an hour late Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, it had doubled to 6000 acres and ten percent contained. And by Monday morning, the fire had grown to nearly 45 square miles acres - according to CalFire, and is still at 15 percent containment.