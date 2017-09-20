Related Program: 
Steep terrain hindering Huasna fire fight

By Greta Mart 51 minutes ago
  • A photo of the fire when it was at approximately 40 acres.
    Courtesy of CalFire SLO.

Firefighters continue to battle what is currently a 70-acre vegetation fire northeast of Nipomo, in San Luis Obispo County.

Cal Fire says the Huasna Fire started at about 1:45 on Wednesday afternoon. It’s burning near Huasna Townsite Road and Huasna Road. As of 5 p.m. one cabin was threatened and crews were working to save it.

Cal Fire SLO says the fire is an area of very steep terrain, "slowing ground crews' access to the fire." Firefighters from Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County are assisting. 

