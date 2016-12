Partners Karen Chandler and George Cecchetti had a grove of 100 olive trees on their farm. One day Karen decided on a whim to propose to George that they should go in to the olive oil business. Join Karen Chandler as she shares their journey of producing award-winning first-press, extra virgin olive oil on their Lodi, California family farm.

