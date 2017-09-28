Speaking of the unspeakable - suicide prevention

If we can't talk about it how can we make it better? September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention month - so it's time to have the conversation about one of the most difficult mental health issues we face. No one is immune and suicide does not discriminate - so everyone needs to be aware of the red flags, recognize triggers and be willing to reach out for help when they need it or be there for someone who may be struggling. Join us for this important hour with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.

Broadcast date: 09/26/2017