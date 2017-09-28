Related Program: 
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Speaking of the unspeakable - suicide prevention

By 46 seconds ago

If we can't talk about it how can we make it better? September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention month -  so it's time to have the conversation about one of the most difficult mental health issues we face. No one is immune and suicide does not discriminate - so everyone needs to be aware of the red flags, recognize triggers and be willing to reach out for help when they need it or be there for someone who may be struggling. Join us for this important hour with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.

Broadcast date: 09/26/2017

Tags: 
suicide
Elizabeth Barrett

Related Content

Surviving the storm

By Sep 12, 2017

Five years ago Hurricane Sandy slammed into New York and the Jersey shore, spreading destruction and devastation in a way the country had never experienced. It was considered the storm of a century - until Harvey and Irma came ashore. How do we recover physically, emotionally and communally when faced with the unimaginable? Tune in for a conversation with Sandy survivor, Ed Wright, about the lessons learned post this catastrophic storm.

Collecting memories instead of things - the key to mental health and well being

By Sep 19, 2017

Looking back over the summer of 2017 it will be the memories of time spent alone in blissful solitude, and the time spent in joyful community with those we love, along with the moments of awe and wonder, surprise and comedic disaster that will sustain our mental health and well-being. It is in the sharing and retelling of these memories and stories that we keep them alive and active in our hearts. Tune in for a conversation about those memories we've collected and how they far outlast the collecting of things.