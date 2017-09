Sarah Elliott Manager of Madison's legendary Farmer's Market talks about the array of vendors, and why more than 20,000 people make the market a part of their weekly ritual.

Dane County’s weekly Farmers Market attracts more than 20,000 people during the height of the summer season, but it’s a year-round affair. With more than 275 vendors, more than 150 set up shop weekly. The market is much more than just a place to shop for fresh Wisconsin produce, it’s an epic place to socialize and bring the entire family. Tom Wilmer visits with Market Manager Sarah Elliott at the Wisconsin State Capital Square in downtown Madison, Wisconsin for the inside scoop.