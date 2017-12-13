Some evacuation orders lifted as Thomas Fire continues to threaten north Santa Barbara

A brush fire exploded on December 4 into a fierce wildfire burning over 366 square miles between Ojai, Santa Paula and Ventura - and then westward into Santa Barbara County. Fire officials have updated evacuation maps for Ventura County and Santa Barbara County. 8,000 firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze, with containment now at 30 percent.

UPDATE 12/13/17 6 P.M. Fire officials said at the daily late-afternoon information meeting they are concerned about a weather pattern forecasted for Friday night and Saturday night. Meanwhile, residents around the Ventura/Santa Barbara county line have been allowed back into their neighborhoods. 62,000 homes and businesses are currently threatened by the fire, as are 900 communication towers, four electrical plants, 23 electrical substations and 301 miles of oil and gas pipelines, according to CalFire representative Geoff Pemberton.

UPDATE 12/13/17 9 A.M. Firefighters kept the fire from gaining more ground Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Officials say today, most of the activity will be at the west end of the fire.

UPDATE 12/12/17 6 P.M. Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Eric Peterson said Tuesday night's fire activity will be very similar to Monday night's, with "unprecedented" humidity. No new evacuations were ordered Tuesday. 18,000 homes and businesses remain under threat.

UPDATE 12/12/17 10 A.M. Fire officials have scheduled another community informational meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara.

UPDATE 12/11/17 2:30 P.M. An evacuation map published at 1 p.m. shows mandatory evacuations ordered for Santa Barbara neighborhoods north of SR 192, from the Ventura County line to Mission Canyon. From Mission Canyon to Hwy. 154, residents are advised to voluntarily evacuate. All areas in Carpinteria, Summerland and Santa Barbara south of 192 are under voluntary evacuation orders.

UPDATE 12/11/17 9 A.M. Click here for latest official information. Just under 100,000 people remain evacuated from their homes due to the Thomas Fire. On Sunday, SB County's sheriff issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas east of Santa Barbara. County officials are handing out N95 masks at several locations: the Costco in the Camino Real Marketplace (7095 Market Pl Drive, Goleta), 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Franklin Community Center (1136 East Montecito Street, Santa Barbara), 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Albertson’s in Carpinteria (1018 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria),10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 East Anapamu Street, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Lompoc Home Depot (1701 East Ocean, Lompoc), 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

UPDATE 12/10/17 9:30 P.M. Over the day Sunday, the fire burned an additional 100 square miles. Many schools and colleges in western Ventura County and Santa Barbara County will be closed Monday. Classes are canceled Monday for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Santa Maria Bonita, Orcutt, and Guadalupe school districts. Click here for details.

UPDATE 12/10/17 4 P.M. Fire officials are holding a 4 p.m. town hall at San Marcos High School. Livestream it at www.keyt.com. The fire has now destroyed 754 homes and businesses. Finals at U.C. Santa Barbara have been postponed to the week of January 8 so students can leave the campus. At the informational meeting, SB County Sheriff Bill Brown said 5,000 Santa Barbara residents now under mandatory evacuation.

UPDATE 12/10/17 8 A.M. Law enforcement officials issued mandatory evacuation orders early Sunday morning for Carpinteria and Montecito as the fire expanded westward. At 2:30 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for the area from SR-192 north to East Camino Cielo between Toro Canyon Road and Linden Avenue, and an evacuation warning for the area south of SR-192 to US-101 from Toro Canyon Road to Linden Avenue; south of US-101 to the Pacific Ocean from Padaro Ln to Linden Avenue; SR-192 north to East Camino Cielo between Toro Canyon Road and Ladera Lane. At 6 A.M., those mantatory orders expanded in the Montecito area from Buena Vista Drive to Toro Canyon Road and from SR-192 north to Camino Cielo; see www.CountyofSB.org for complete list.

UPDATE 12/09/17 5 P.M. Since Monday, the Thomas Fire has destroyed 537 homes and businesses and damaged another 118. Today more evacuation orders were lifted for Ventura County, Santa Barbara County and parts of the city of Ventura. Click here to see map. The fire is expanding northward into the Sespe Wilderness. The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management sent an email Saturday announcing "effective 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, residents will be permitted into the Shepherd Mesa and Gobernador Canyon area as it has been reduced from a mandatory evacuation (order) to a voluntary evacuation (warning). All areas south of Highway 192 , including the city of Carpinteria, are no longer under any evacuation status."

UPDATE 12/08/17 5:45 P.M. Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been lifted in the cities of Ventura and Santa Paula. Click here to see a detailed list.

UPDATE 12/08/17 10 A.M. Thursday night, Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Santa Barbara County and asked for federal assistance in fighting the Thomas Fire. Earlier this week, Brown declared a state of emergency in Ventura, Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The fire is now at 10 percent containment; it grew overnight by about 25 square miles. Approximately 15,000 homes and businesses are currently threatened by the blaze.

UPDATE 12/07/17 6 P.M. A town hall meeting is scheduled tonight in Carpinteria. Fire officials in charge of fighting the Thomas Fire will provide a briefing and answer questions. The Ventura County Fire Department said the meeting starts at 8 p.m. at Carpinteria High School, located at 4810 Foothill Road in Carpinteria. The zip code is 93013.

UPDATE 12/07/17 1:30 P.M. The Santa Barbara Unified School District announced all schools will remain closed Thursday and Friday. Santa Barbara City College has closed as well through Saturday.

UPDATE 12/07/17 11 P.M. CalFire reports the Thomas Fire has destroyed 73 homes, three businesses and 15 outbuildings since Monday night, and an assessment is ongoing, so those numbers could change. 15,000 homes and businesses remain under threat. Most schools in the area are closed, as is Santa Barbara City College. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the Carpinteria area in Santa Barbara County, as the fire has pushed westward. Evacuation centers are operating in the cities of Santa Paula, Ojai, Ventura, Oxnard and Fillmore. Animal evacuations are being directed to the Ventura County Fairgrounds. For more detailed information, click here to see the Thomas Fire Incident Update.

UPDATE 12/06/17 8 P.M. CalFire officials report the fire has grown to over 140 square miles, with five percent containment. 12,000 homes and businesses are considered threatened.

UPDATE 12/06/17 11:48 A.M: The Thomas Fire has grown to over 101 square miles and remains at zero percent containment. 150 structures have burned, and firefighters say strong winds are expected to fan the flames Thursday. Click here to see a list of mandatory evacuation areas.

For information on the Thomas Fire, the Ventura County Fire Department is directing people to visit readyventuracounty.org or call the fire hotline at (805) 465-6650. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the entire community of Casitas Springs; in the east Ojai Valley: Carne Road east to McAndrew Road and Reeves Road north to Thacher Road; and in the city of Ventura: Victoria Road east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road, North Ashwood Avenue east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road, Teloma east to Brent Street and Telegraph Road north to north of Foothill Road.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. on December 4 north of Santa Paula near Highway 150, and has burned towards Highway 33. The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 150 from Ojai to Santa Paula.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County announced it had set up at additional evacuation shelter at UCSB Multi Activity Center, located at 552 University Road in Santa Barbara. The zip code is 93106. The county is directing evacuees to enter the UCSB campus through the main east entrance.

43,000 Southern California Edison electricity customers were without power as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.