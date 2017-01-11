SLO's MindBody grows with Google

MindBody, the San Luis Obispo company that designs software platforms for fitness centers and gyms, is partnering with Google to make it easier to get or stay in shape.

Reserve with Google will help compile information about fitness classes in an area and compare and contrast quality and prices in one place. People will be access the feature via Google search, within Google Maps, or via a website.

MindBody CEO and Co-founder Rick Stollmeyer says Google reached to them about a year ago to develop an easier way to book a fitness class.

"It's been our objective to partner with those businesses that have large consumer audiences for some time," Stollmeyere said. "And it required development on both ends to make the integration work."

Stollmeyer said they’re testing the feature out in three cities first, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City. They are looking to make the feature available on the Central Coast in the coming weeks.

It’s a big step for the company Stollmeyer started out of his garage 16 years ago. The company now employs just under 1000 people at its San Luis Obispo headquarters.