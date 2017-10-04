Related Program: 
KCBX News

SLO County residents weigh in on coming cannabis regs

By Greta Mart 26 minutes ago
  • Greta Mart/KCBX

After a three-and-a-half hour hearing Tuesday on cannabis regulations, San Luis Obispo county officials voted to continue the conversation to Oct. 17. Dozens of county residents attended the meeting to provide input on the regulations now before the board of supervisors. 

Wayne Moody is a longtime Huasna resident. He said his neighbor started a permitted grow and it has negatively impacted the area water supply.

“I am really concerned that we will have to drill a deeper well at considerable expense and all because our neighbor can profit from growing marijuana,” Moody said. “I recommend that the grow sites be limited to a smaller number of plants. This would limit the water usage from any given area.”

Neil Havlik said he hopes the board will follow the recommendation of the county’s planning commission. Those detailed recommendations can be found on the county’s planning department website.

“I would specifically urge your support for prohibition of cannabis activities in the Carrizo planning area, including California Valley. Due to the deleterious effects on habitat endangered species stress on a limited water supply and impacts to the infrastructure in California valley,” Havlick said.

Larry Montenegro has lived in the California Valley for over 25 years. He thinks the plan to ban cannabis grows from the California Valley is illogical.

“We've got neighbors that grow olive trees - thousands and thousands of acres. They use a lot of water,” Montenegro said. “Grapes. They use a lot of water. I don't understand why you guys are being so hard on this industry.”

There currently 43 cannabis growing operations in the Carrizo Plain and California Valley area, according to county staff. Of the 140 registered collectives and cooperatives around San Luis Obispo County, 39 are indoor and 101 are outdoor operations. 44 are in an area where the groundwater basin is at a “level of severity III,” the highest level of depletion. 96 are located in areas where the groundwater supplies are not depleted.

On October 17, the supervisors are expected to have another multi-hour discussion on the composition the county’s permanent cannabis regulations.

Tags: 
San Luis Obispo County
cannabis
commercial cannabis
recreational cannabis production and sales
Prop. 64

Related Content

Santa Barbara County asks cannabis growers to register

By Jun 23, 2017
Greta Mart

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is encouraging those who have six or more cannabis plants for non-personal use to register the plants online.

The county says it would use the information to collect data for future studies. The registry program asks people to provide information on the scale of their past cannabis growth and plans for the future. 

Morro Bay gauges support for commercial cannabis

By Greta Mart Jun 15, 2017
Greta Mart/KCBX

Morro Bay city staff and officials held a town hall meeting this week to get public feedback on the future of commercial cannabis. Residents who attended expressed their support for cultivating both retail and manufacturing cannabis businesses in the seaside city. 

Pismo Beach says no to retail recreational pot, again

By Jan 18, 2017
Greta Mart

Pismo Beach is once again on track for enacting a permanent ban on retail cannabis sales and commercial production within city limits. This week the city council passed a resolution prohibiting retail commercial stores, manufacturing and outdoor growth of the plant. 

Central Coast cities pass 'urgency ordinances' to forestall commercial cannabis

By & Greta Mart Dec 21, 2016
Greta Mart

Before and after the recreational use of cannabis became legal in California with the passage of Proposition 64, officials in several Central Coast cities have passed urgency ordinances to temporarily ban commercial cultivation and distribution of the plant. 