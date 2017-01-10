SLO city seeks spending priority ideas at Tuesday evening forum

Over fifteen hundred people took the time recently to give the city of San Luis Obispo ideas on how to improve. Those people either sent in letters to the city or filled on an online survey. City staff are expecting hundreds of San Luis Obispo residents to turn out Tuesday evening for a community forum to discuss those ideas and what they’d like the city to spend money on over the next two years.

City manager Katie Lichtig said Tuesday's forum is an opportunity for the community to help the city council prioritize.

"We really want to focus on what the priorities should be, and really focus on the fact that we can do anything, but we just can’t do everything," Lichtig said.

She says the city fully considers public input when making budgetary decisions.

"We now have a beautiful skate park because of input that the community was diligent about, and was passionate about, and came to the community forum to share," Lichtig said.

Starting tomorrow, those interested can go to the city’s website to vote on their top choices among ideas submitted thus far and at Tuesday's forum. At the end of the month, the city council will incorporate the most popular ideas when it sets the major city goals for the 2017-2019 budget cycle. The community forum runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Ludwick Community Center at 864 Santa Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo.