Singer-songwriters Anna Tivel and Chris Beland live in studio at KCBX

    Photo by Marisa Waddell

Oregon-based Anna Tivel, and Central Coast performer Chris Beland are kindred spirit singer-songwriters whose music expresses an honesty and depth that resonates with their audiences. They dropped by the KCBX studios to play some music and have a conversation with Marisa Waddell about their craft.

Tivel and Beland will perform together at a dinner and concert on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 at the Gardens at the Guild Hall in San Luis Obispo. Local sculptor David Settino Scott will speak about his Peace Project, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the gardens at the new VA housing in San Luis Obispo. Chef Michael Brevetz will provide a gourmet meal for  vegetarians and carnivores alike. For details about the event, click here.

