In search of Wisconsin’s squeakiest, freshest fried cheese-curds

By 35 minutes ago

Henning's Wisconsin Cheese logo stamped on a block of cheese
Credit Thomas Wilmer

The Courthouse Pub in Manitowoc, Wisconsin does a thriving lunch and dinner trade, and it was their killer fried cheese curds that were mentioned by everyone who recommended the place. We’ll also stop in for visit at Henning’s Cheese factory in Kiel, Wisconsin—the source of the pub’s coveted fresh cheese curds.

Courthouse Pub
Henning's Cheese
Manitowoc
Wisconsin Tourism

