In search of Wisconsin’s squeakiest, freshest fried cheese-curds

John Jagemann at the Courthouse pub in Manitowoc, Wisconsin talks cheese curds and cuisine, followed by a visit to Henning's Cheese in Kiel Wisconsin.

The Courthouse Pub in Manitowoc, Wisconsin does a thriving lunch and dinner trade, and it was their killer fried cheese curds that were mentioned by everyone who recommended the place. We’ll also stop in for visit at Henning’s Cheese factory in Kiel, Wisconsin—the source of the pub’s coveted fresh cheese curds.

