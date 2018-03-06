Schlitterbahn—World’s first family affair waterpark from inception in 1966

Listen Listening...30:07 Come along and join Terry Adams COO, and Jana Henry Faber, the founding family’s daughter as they recount their incredible forty year odyssey building and growing Schlitterbahn from its roots in New Braunfels, Texas.

The world’s first family destination water park started with a dream and vision back in 1966 when Bob and Billye Faber fell in love with Landa resort, a small 12-acre riverfront property on the outskirts of New Braunfels, Texas.

Years of sweat equity with the three Faber children slinging mud and wielding welders turned a small family resort in to the family friendly Schlitterbahn encompassing more than 70 acres.

Schlitterbahn remains as a worldwide trendsetter, with sister parks in Galveston, Corpus Christi, on South Padre Island, and Kansas City, Kansas. Schlitterbahn retains its trendsetting place as America’s number one most visited waterpark.

A mere taste of the Schlitterbahn experience includes New Braunfels’ Master Blaster, the most award-winning attraction in Schlitterbahn history.

The Master Blaster, utilizes patented water injection technology and starts at the top of a six-story tower. Surrounding the “Blast Tower” is the Torrent Wave River – which combines an endless river and wave pool.

Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark includes interconnecting large rivers that result in a one mile-long river system! Galveston is also home to the world’s tallest water xoaster, MASSIV.

Schlitterbahn Galveston also features a convertible roof system, allowing it to operate nearly year-round! It’s been recognized as the World’s Best Indoor Waterpark since the award was established in 2007 by Amusement Today.

