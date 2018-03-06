Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Schlitterbahn—World’s first family affair waterpark from inception in 1966

By 5 hours ago

There's a water ride for every sensibility at Schlitterbahn
Credit Thomas Wilmer

The world’s first family destination water park started with a dream and vision back in 1966 when Bob and Billye Faber fell in love with Landa resort, a small 12-acre riverfront property on the outskirts of New Braunfels, Texas.

Years of sweat equity with the three Faber children slinging mud and wielding welders turned a small family resort in to the family friendly Schlitterbahn encompassing more than 70 acres. 

Schlitterbahn remains as a worldwide trendsetter, with sister parks in Galveston, Corpus Christi, on South Padre Island, and Kansas City, Kansas. Schlitterbahn retains its trendsetting place as America’s number one most visited waterpark.

Dreamy jungle ride at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels
Credit Thomas Wilmer

A mere taste of the Schlitterbahn experience includes New Braunfels’ Master Blaster, the most award-winning attraction in Schlitterbahn history.

The Master Blaster, utilizes patented water injection technology and starts at the top of a six-story tower. Surrounding the “Blast Tower” is the Torrent Wave River – which combines an endless river and wave pool.

Come along and join Terry Adams COO, and Jana Henry Faber, the founding family’s daughter as they recount their incredible forty year odyssey building and growing Schlitterbahn from its roots in New Braunfels, Texas.

Kids absolutely love the Schlitterbahn rides--especially anything with a pirate angle
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark includes interconnecting large rivers that result in a one mile-long river system! Galveston is also home to the world’s tallest water xoaster, MASSIV.

Schlitterbahn Galveston also features a convertible roof system, allowing it to operate nearly year-round! It’s been recognized as the World’s Best Indoor Waterpark since the award was established in 2007 by Amusement Today.

The pause that refreshes under shade in the heat of summer at Schlitterbahn
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Old 1960s circa brochure from the previous incarnation when the relatively tiny 12acre Landa Resort operated where sprawling 70-acre Schlitterbahn sits today
Credit Schlitterbahn Waterparks

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Apple Podcast

NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

NPR One (APP)

Google Plus

Stitcher.com

mixcloud

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Culture Editor @360magazine

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer winner of the Lowell Thomas Award 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013
Credit SATW Foundation

Tags: 
Schlitterbahn
New Braunfels
Texas Tourism
Waterpark
NPR One
Texas

Related Content

Discovering Hog Heaven—Milwaukee’s Harley-Davidson Museum

By Feb 20, 2018
Tim McCormick Project Manager (left), Jim Fricke Curatorial Director (right), Tom Wilmer (center) at Harley-Davidson Museum
Harely-Davidson Museum

Join Jim Fricke, Curatorial Director at the 130,000 square-foot Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as he shares highlights of the legendary motorcycle’s 117-year history.

Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame with George Daeger

By Feb 26, 2018
Country Music Hall of Fame entry
Thomas Wilmer

The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee is the Mother Ship where the entire history of country music from the 1800's to present is showcased and revered in the 360,000 square-foot multi-story facility.

Discovering Magical Madison, Wisconsin from arts, culture, and cuisine to cool things to do and see

By Mar 5, 2018
FranK Lloyd Wright designed Monona Terrace in downtown Madison, Wisconsin
Thomas Wilmer

Tom Wilmer and his associate, Annita Thomas from Atlanta Georgia visit with Diane Morganthaler, Executive Vice President of the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau. Diane shares a litany of cool things to do and see for the entire family. 

Green Bay Wisconsin’s re-imagined riverfront "City Deck" spurred urban renaissance

By Feb 19, 2018
Green Bay, Wisconsin's City Deck redeveloped waterfront
City of Green Bay Wisconsin

Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay Inc., explains how the town’s waterfront City Deck redeveloped riverfront attracted an influx of new business ventures and urban dwellers into the heart of downtown.