Santa Maria Valley’s Qupé Vineyards--a Rhône pioneer

A conversation with pioneering California Central Coast winemaker Bob Lindquist who was in the vanguard of Rhone-style wine production in California 35 years ago

When winemaker Bob Lindquist started Qupé Vineyards 35 years ago. Lindquist was among four California wineries producing Syrah. Today there are more than 75 wineries in Santa Barbara County alone producing Syrah. Join Lindquist as he shares his passion as a winemaker and discover why the California Central Coast’s cool coastal climate is ideally suited for producing award-winning Rhone-style wines.

