Santa Maria Valley’s Qupé Vineyards--a Rhône pioneer

Qupé Vineyards logo
When winemaker Bob Lindquist started Qupé Vineyards 35 years ago. Lindquist was among four California wineries producing Syrah. Today there are more than 75 wineries in Santa Barbara County alone producing Syrah. Join Lindquist as he shares his passion as a winemaker and discover why the California Central Coast’s cool coastal climate is ideally suited for producing award-winning Rhone-style wines.  

