Sand sledding and savoring New Mexico’s White Sands National Monument

By 4 minutes ago
Irene Thomas sleds down the dunes at White Sands National Monument
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Just 50 miles from Las Cruces, New Mexico is the ethereal realm of the gypsum sand dunes that have engulfed more than 250 miles of the desert. White Sands National Monument preserves and showcases this dramatic natural earthscape. 

dramatic vistas at White Sands National Monument
Credit Thomas Wilmer

