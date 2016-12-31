Sand sledding and savoring New Mexico’s White Sands National Monument

Two National Park Rangers at White Sands talk about the diversity of things to do and see and insights about the distinctive ecosystem

Just 50 miles from Las Cruces, New Mexico is the ethereal realm of the gypsum sand dunes that have engulfed more than 250 miles of the desert. White Sands National Monument preserves and showcases this dramatic natural earthscape.

