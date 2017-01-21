San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara women's marches attract thousands

An estimated 10,000 women, men and children turned out Saturday to participate in the Women’s March San Luis Obispo. Another estimated 10,000 people attended the Santa Barbara procession. Similar marches took place around the world and in most U.S. cities; all were sister marches to the Women’s March on Washington, which attracted over a million people.

Here's a brief slideshow of the San Luis Obispo march. If you have great photos of the event, please send them to news@kcbx.org. We will add photos to the slideshow as they become available.