San Luis Obispo International Film Fest a showcase of cinematic creativity

Wendy Eidson, Executive Director of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Credit San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Director, Wendy Eidson shares insights about the SLO Film Fest, March 13-18. 

In addition to venues in downtown San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and Paso Robles will also host film showings.

Hollywood star Pam Grier is the 2018 recipient of the festival's prestigious King Vidor Award.

Special events include: Surf Nite in SLO--The Big Wave Project; Dreaming of Win at Tolosa Winery; Let it Shine + Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise; Last Man in Aleppo with Director Feras Fayyad; and Ruby Gentry at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles.

